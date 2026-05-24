Leaders across party lines pay tribute to Si Pa Aditanar on 45th Remembrance Day

Senior members of the Thanthi group, including Malai Murasu Managing Director R Kannan Adithan, Daily Thanthi Group of Publications chairman S Balasubramanian Adityan and Thanthi Group Director Sivanthi Adityan, offered floral tributes to Aditanar’s statue at Egmore.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum also paid their respects. Those present included Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, School Education Minister Rajmohan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, DMK MP P Wilson, Congress leader S Thirunavukkarasar, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan.