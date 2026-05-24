Leaders across party lines pay tribute to Si Pa Aditanar on 45th Remembrance Day

CHENNAI: Celebrities and politicians cutting across party lines on Sunday paid homage to veteran Tamil publisher, scholar and Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar on his 45th Remembrance Day.
Senior members of the Thanthi group, including Malai Murasu Managing Director R Kannan Adithan, Daily Thanthi Group of Publications chairman S Balasubramanian Adityan and Thanthi Group Director Sivanthi Adityan, offered floral tributes to Aditanar’s statue at Egmore.
Several leaders from across the political spectrum also paid their respects. Those present included Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, School Education Minister Rajmohan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, DMK MP P Wilson, Congress leader S Thirunavukkarasar, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan.
DMDK leader Parthasarathy, former Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy and SMK leader Ernavoor A Narayanan also participated in the event. Industrialist VG Santhosam and members of various organisations, including Si Pa Aditanar Narpani Mandram and several Nadar associations, also paid floral tributes.
Aditanar is remembered for transforming Tamil journalism by making news simple, accessible and widely available to common readers across the State.