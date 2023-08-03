LBP main canal restoration works to be over before August 11, says Minister

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy in Erode on Wednesday said restoration works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal would be completed on time for release of water on the customary date of August 15.

“The progress of works is being reviewed almost on a daily basis by officials of the concerned department and as well as the Collector to ensure its completion within the stipulated period. It will be completed by August 10 or 11,” he said, while addressing reporters.

Over two lakh acres in Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts are dependent on the canal for irrigation. Seeking the support of farmers and the public for timely completion of the project, the Minister said more workers will be deployed to speed up work in a few places requiring higher concentration.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has been getting frequent updates on the ongoing works as he is concerned over releasing water on time for irrigation. Once works get over, the canal needs to be cleaned for release of water on August 15,” he said.

Regarding protests by farmers against concretisation of the canal, the Minister said such dissenting farmers were being convinced through regular talks. Even though a section of farmers were in support of the project, another section was against the concretisation works fearing that it may impact the ground water table.

On introducing liquor in tetra packs and revising the timing of Tasmac shops, the Minister said the state government needs more time to decide on these issues.