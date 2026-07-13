Layola Mani appointed Chairman of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed TVK spokesperson A Layola Mani as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. The appointment was made through a Government Order issued by the School Education Department secretary B Chandra Mohan on July 9.
According to the GO, Layola Mani will serve a three-year term from the date of issuance of the Government Order. The government said the detailed terms and conditions of his appointment would be notified separately.