Tamil Nadu

Layola Mani appointed Chairman of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation

According to the GO, Layola Mani will serve a three-year term from the date of issuance of the Government Order
A Layola Mani
A Layola ManiX
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed TVK spokesperson A Layola Mani as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. The appointment was made through a Government Order issued by the School Education Department secretary B Chandra Mohan on July 9.

According to the GO, Layola Mani will serve a three-year term from the date of issuance of the Government Order. The government said the detailed terms and conditions of his appointment would be notified separately.

Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation
TVK govt
Layola Mani
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