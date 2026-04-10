Lawyers not liable for statements on behalf of client, says Madras HC

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that a lawyer speaks only on behalf of the client and has no opportunity to verify the truthfulness of facts narrated by the client. The court held that responsibility for such statements rests with the client, and any contrary view would be against settled law on lawyers' privilege.



It added that no lawyer can be prosecuted for defamation for statements made on a client's instructions, and any liability arising from such instructions would lie with the client.



The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer seeking to quash a criminal case pending before the judicial magistrate, Tiruvallur under Sections 500 and 109 of the IPC.