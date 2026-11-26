A video of the incident, now viral shows two lawyers exchanging blows. Other advocates and litigants pacify the lawyers and police rush in and pulled the men apart.

Police sources said that Joselyn, a resident of Ambattur, had filed a case alleging that her sister had sold her property without her knowledge in 2021. She had engaged an advocate Suryaprakash to represent her.

Unsatisfied with the progress in the case, she engaged another law firm without informing him. The matter came up for further hearing on Thursday, and both sides had come to court.