Lawyer sitting in car appears for virtual hearing, Madras HC refuses to hear case

CHENNAI: Citing recent observation of the Supreme Court, the Madras High Courtrefused to hear an advocate as he appeared through video conferencing while sitting in his car.

The vacation bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayanan observed that it is not appropriate to appear before the court via video conference while sitting in a car.

“The court on several occasions insisted the advocates should follow proper representation while appearing through video conference and our stand is supported by the Supreme Court as well,” observed the bench.

The observation was made as advocate GS Mani appeared through video conference to represent a public interest litigation seeking a special investigation team to monitor private schools.

On Thursday, a division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed that lawyers should maintain professional dignity when an advocate addressed the court while sitting in a car.

Advocate GS Mani referred to a recent incident of a four-year-old kid, who died in a private school at Kallakurichi after falling into a septic tank. He submitted that several private schools in the State are not following the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Regulation Act, 2019, which deals with the safety measures to be maintained by the schools.

He sought to constitute a SIT headed by a retired judge of the HC with other top officials from the government, to monitor private schools.

The additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak objected to the PIL as the father of the deceased kid has already filed a petition, seeking transfer of probe, which is pending in the court.

The prosecutor also submitted that if a representation is made before the authority it will be considered and orders will be passed, he added.