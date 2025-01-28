Laws on sex crimes not enforced strictly, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the sexual assault of three minor girls in Chennai and said that the DMK government should understand that it is not enough to have rigorous laws, they must be enforced stringently to prevent crimes against women and children.

The news regarding the arrest of three persons for sexually assaulting minor girls and three others for aiding the perpetrators is shocking, he said. Reports have also revealed that some of the arrested persons had previous cases too, said Palaniswami in a social media post.

“It is not enough to say that laws have been made stringent; they must be enforced well,” he added.