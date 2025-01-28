Begin typing your search...

    Laws on sex crimes not enforced strictly, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

    The news regarding the arrest of three persons for sexually assaulting minor girls and three others for aiding the perpetrators is shocking, he said

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jan 2025 7:12 AM IST
    Laws on sex crimes not enforced strictly, says Edappadi K Palaniswami
    X

     Edappadi K Palaniswami

    CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the sexual assault of three minor girls in Chennai and said that the DMK government should understand that it is not enough to have rigorous laws, they must be enforced stringently to prevent crimes against women and children.

    The news regarding the arrest of three persons for sexually assaulting minor girls and three others for aiding the perpetrators is shocking, he said. Reports have also revealed that some of the arrested persons had previous cases too, said Palaniswami in a social media post.

    “It is not enough to say that laws have been made stringent; they must be enforced well,” he added.

    Also Read:Three minors among 6 arrested for sexually assaulting 3 minor girls in Chennai

    EPSDMKsexual assault
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick