Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | There is a clear statutory bar which no one can violate; digital and social media like wild horses

The issue of NCERT publishing a textbook containing a reference to judicial corruption has now gone beyond ordinary debate. It is not just the book, but even the authors of the passage who have reportedly been issued contempt notices, which is unusual.



In law, only an intentional act that scandalises the court or obstructs justice would normally constitute contempt. One can understand if the court had merely observed that such matters need not be placed before tender minds and asked that the passage be removed.