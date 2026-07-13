Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Temple assets can be capitalised for welfare, development projects under legal oversight

A

Needless to say, any expenditure by a temple administration is solely for the benefit of the temple and not for any other purpose. But of late, a calculated campaign has been launched to claim that temple property can never be sold. There is nothing wrong in capitalising the assets lying in the form of lands which produces nil income. That is why Section 34 of the Act makes it mandatory to get government consent.

Today's prestigious Kesava Perumalpuram layout lying abutting Greenways Road was once a casuarina thope of the Kapaleeswarar temple, and it was sold during the Congress government in the early sixties.

By virtue of owning lands, temples enter into several relationships with tenants in both urban and rural areas, giving rise to many legal demands. While all ownership vests with the deity, many 'inams' (land grants) were historically given for specific temple services or to particular classes of persons rendering those services. Therefore, the arguments that no yatri niwas should be built, or no educational institutions should be created in the name of the temple are specious and ignore the very concept of a temple as an institution.