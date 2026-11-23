The authorities have issued patta for only part of the land, saying the remaining survey number is missing from online records. Despite repeated applications and reports from revenue officials, the matter has been passed between the taluk and RDO offices for over a year without resolution. During a recent meeting, the RDO said that, given the number of forged land documents in circulation, he could not specify when the issue would be resolved. My repeated visits and a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Cell have also brought no relief.

I seek your advice on how to compel the authorities to update the missing survey number in the online records and issue the patta as directed by the court and the Government Order. Is there a legal remedy to address this continued inaction and hold the officials accountable? — A Durai Pandiyan