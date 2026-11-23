Patta delay: Contempt petition an option if officials defy court order
This is on behalf of my 68-year-old mother, A Thilagam, regarding the authorities’ failure to issue patta for her land in Pallikaranai, despite a favourable Madras High Court order and a subsequent Government Order directing the grant of patta.
The authorities have issued patta for only part of the land, saying the remaining survey number is missing from online records. Despite repeated applications and reports from revenue officials, the matter has been passed between the taluk and RDO offices for over a year without resolution. During a recent meeting, the RDO said that, given the number of forged land documents in circulation, he could not specify when the issue would be resolved. My repeated visits and a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Cell have also brought no relief.
I seek your advice on how to compel the authorities to update the missing survey number in the online records and issue the patta as directed by the court and the Government Order. Is there a legal remedy to address this continued inaction and hold the officials accountable? — A Durai Pandiyan
Issues relating to patta in the Pallikaranai area have become rather complicated. If you have a court order directing the authorities to issue patta, you can file a contempt petition for non-compliance. However, if there is no binding court order on the merits of your claim, file an application under the Right to Information (RTI) seeking an explanation for the authorities’ inaction or refusal. Once you receive their response, you can challenge it before the High Court.
There are no easy options in this matter.
SC’s interim nod to light Deepam does not decide final rights
The Supreme Court has permitted government representatives to light the Karthigai Deepam at the controversial Deepathoon as a one-time measure, even as it stayed the High Court verdict in the case. Does this not amount to a contradiction? By permitting the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, the Supreme Court appears to have endorsed the very direction the High Court issued. If so, how can it stay the High Court order while simultaneously allowing the same action at the very spot specified in the verdict?
- K Rajeswari, Villivakkam
One cannot compare a final order with an interim order of the Supreme Court. While the Supreme Court stayed the High Court’s final order on an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government, it made only an interim arrangement until a final decision is taken. If the State succeeds in its appeal, the interim arrangement will cease to operate, and private parties will also lose the right to light the lamp. No party has succeeded through the interim order. No private individual has been permitted to light the Deepam. One should not make a mountain out of a molehill. An interim order is generally passed after considering three factors: (1) whether there is a prima facie case; (2) the balance of convenience; and (3) whether refusing interim relief would cause irreparable injury to any party. The Supreme Court, too, considers these principles while passing interim orders. One should wait for the final decision rather than rush to conclusions, as is being done on social media.