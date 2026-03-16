Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Menstrual leave may reduce women’s employment; any special accommodation needs careful regulatory design

Once, it was thought that regulatory laws, such as the Factories Act, which banned night shifts for women and several other requirements, like separate restrooms, frisking staff, maternity leave, and feeding breaks, would reduce the women's workforce in the labour market. However, that was not the case. The stereotyping of the women workforce in areas like teaching, para-medical staff, and telephone operators has become a thing of the past. Tamil Nadu is the leader in the ratio of women in the workforce tops the country.

Night shift bans have been removed, and work can be done with consent under the new labour codes. The Maharashtra move to ban dancing girls in bars was struck down on the ground it is gender-biased and to ensure women's right to opportunities. Similarly, the East Punjab excise rule banning women bartenders in Delhi bars was also struck down by the Supreme Court.