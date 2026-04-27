Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Ambiguity in Tenth Schedule highlights need for stronger, clearer anti-defection laws

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The “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” culture has plagued Indian politics for decades, leading to various legislative attempts to curb floor-crossing. Currently, the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution vests the power to decide on disqualification with the Speaker or Chairperson. However, this process often becomes deeply politicised. We frequently see presiding officers delaying decisions to allow defectors to complete their terms, despite specific directions from the Supreme Court. This trend has sparked a debate on whether such powers should instead be transferred to the judiciary.

A major legal loophole lies in the ambiguity between a "split" and a "merger", specifically whether these terms apply to the organisational parent party or merely the legislative wing. By treating themselves as a distinct unit, legislators often abandon the parent party while claiming a legal merger. This literal interpretation undermines the spirit of the anti-defection law.

To protect the sanctity of legislative bodies, the law needs a fundamental shift. We require a clearly defined "no defection" rule for the entire duration of a member's term. If a legislator chooses to switch allegiances or quit their party, the law must mandate that they immediately resign from their office. This would ensure that the mandate remains with the electorate rather than becoming a tool for political expediency.