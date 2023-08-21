Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

For hooliganism by a few students, free bus passes can’t be withdrawn

Q. What is the best way to handle the unruly behaviour of students creating nuisances in transport buses? I have seen some creating a ruckus on many occasions. Riding on the footboard is putting their lives also at risk. Some of them are beneficiaries of the free bus pass scheme extended by the Tamil Nadu government. The bus conductors also find it difficult to handle such unruly students. Is it right to take away the free passes to instil some discipline among the student community?

— Rajesh, Thanjavur

A. It has become notorious for particular college students to celebrate Bus Days and pick up ugly fights to establish the ‘route thala’. Police are trying their best. But the remedy should not become worse than the disease. For the hooliganism by a few, the free pass privilege cannot be withdrawn. Even if it does, it will not stop the ugly road shows.

Some may not be even bonafide students but drug peddlers hovering around campuses. There are two ways to curb this. One, don’t allow footboard travel and keep doors shut. Second, counsel those bullies, failing which expel them from the colleges. The MTC must also run more buses to ease the peak hour rush.

EPF, ESI default or delays can invite stringent action

Q.Isn’t it mandatory for every employer to deposit EPF contributions into employees’ PF accounts within a specified period? What can an employee do if the employer delays it?

— VS Narayanaswamy, T Nagar

A. The law provides stringent punishments in cases of irregular payments or defaults in paying EPF or ESI to the credit of subscribing workers. You can complain about default to respective Assistant Provident Fund commissioners for action. Recently, famous cine actress Jayaprada was convicted of six months in jail for default in ESI payments by a magistrate in Chennai.