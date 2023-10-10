Law Minister S Regupathy writes to Guv RN Ravi for release of life-term convicts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Reghupathy has written to State Governor R N Ravi seeking his approval for the premature release of life-term convicts, including Muslims serving long-term imprisonment in Tamil Nadu prisons.

In his letter to the Governor, excerpts of which were circulated to the media by the state government late Tuesday evening, Minister Reghupathy requested the Governor to 'consider' the files sent to Raj Bhavan and give his as the sent to release the lifers under Article I6I of the Constitution.

Referring to the statement Chief Minister M K Stalin made in the State Assembly earlier in the day, in his reply to a special call attention moved in connection with the release of Muslim prisoners among the life-term convicts in the state prisons, the law minister said that the State government has been receiving requests from various sections for the premature release of the life term convicts on humanitarian grounds in conformity with the law.

The Minister sought the Governor's assent to the files sent to him on August 24, 2023, for the remission of 49 eligible lifers in the state based on the guidelines issued for lifers release on August II, 2023, through GO no 430 of the state home department.

Going by the Minister's letter, the State government has rejected eight cases of convicts premature release after they were rejected by the State Governor.

Pointing out that about 335 lifers were released by the Governor till October 8, 2023, the Minister said that the cases of the remaining 223 life-term convicts were being reconsidered by the State government after they were returned without the Governor's approval by the Raj Bhavan.