Law and order situation under control in Tamil Nadu, says speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: The law and order situation is well under control in Tamil Nadu and there is no cause for concern, said TN Assembly speaker Appavu.

Speaking to reporters at Nagercoil, Appavu said that there is no truth in the rumours that the law and situation is out of control in the state.

"Since there is nothing concrete to talk about, attacks driven by personal vengeance that randomly take place across the state are pinned on the overall law and order situation," he said.

He further pointed out that there are no protests and demonstrations that disturb peace in TN like Manipur.

"Only because the state is a safe place, the global chess championship was conducted here. The public can rest assured knowing that ours is the only state that encourages a community living where people from all walks of life and religion can co-exist peacefully," he added.