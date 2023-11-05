Laundry man dies as hand stuck in lift doors of apartment gets severed

COIMBATORE: In a freak mishap, an elderly man died after his hand accidentally got stuck in the doors of a lift and got severed in Erode on Saturday. The deceased identified as Subramani (69) from Maruthi Nagar near Thindal came to an apartment to get clothes for laundry, when the mishap happened.

“As he tried to enter the lift, his hand got stuck in the doors. He suffered profuse bleeding as his hand got severed and collapsed on the spot to death,” police said.

The body of the deceased was sent to Government Hospital in Erode for a post mortem. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.