Lateral entry appointments against reservation, says MP P Wilson; flays DMK

CHENNAI: Criticising the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for issuing an advertisement inviting applications for lateral entry for 45 posts, including 10 Joint Secretary posts, Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson said it was against the constitutional mandate to follow reservation for SC/ST and OBC communities.

It was a classic example that shows how the commission has disregarded reservation, he said, terming it a “fraudulent practice”, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

As per the existing reservation formula, about 22-23 of the 45 posts would be filled by candidates from the SC/ST and OBC communities. “Is it not a fraud on the Constitution? Are you going to proceed with this ex-facie illegal, anti-reservation recruitment process or apply constitutional reservation formula and call for a fresh recruitment," asked the senior counsel, tagging UPSC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The advertisement issued by UPSC has invited applications for 10 Joint Secretary posts and 35 of Director/Deputy Secretary posts in various departments. These appointments would be carried out through lateral entry, without providing any reservation for these posts.

The scheme itself is not new, as the Union government has been doing this since 2019. In the recent Parliament session, the Centre informed the Parliament that 63 appointments were made in the last five years through lateral entry.