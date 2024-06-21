Late hospitalisation led to more deaths in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian met the victims of the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy who are receiving treatment at Puducherry JIPMER Hospital on Friday.

He had also visited the victims admitted to Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital, Salem Government Medical College Hospital and inquired about the treatment being provided to them.

The minister said that a lot of people who have been drinking alcohol regularly were reluctant to come to the hospital when the symptoms surfaced.

Only after they had complications, they visited the hospital and this led to organ failure and late hospitalisation led to more deaths.

As many as 168 people have been affected in the Kallakurichi incident, including nine women and one transgender, he added.

The minister said that the state health department officials have been directed to provide adequate medical facilities to the victims.

A team headed by the Deputy Director of Health Services was formed to treat the victims who were suffering from the symptoms of watery eyes, stomach pain, irritation etc., and they were admitted to the hospital.

The minister said that a total of 55 people were immediately brought to the hospital, of which 48 people, including three women and one transgender have died so far.

As many as 25 people have died at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital, three people in JIPMER, 16 people in Salem Government Medical College Hospital and four people in Villupuram.

He added that people exposed to methanol can experience immediate loss of vision and multiple organ failure gradually.

The doctors are doing their best to treat them and they are on nasal intubation, intravenous glucose, ethanol injection, sodium bicarbonate injections and some are also on artificial respiration.

Eight people admitted to JIPMER are in a stable condition and nine are in a critical condition.

In Salem, 31 people are admitted, of which 23 people are in stable condition and 8 are in critical condition.

Health minister said that a total of 67 doctors from Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Salem, and Villupuram have been sent to Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital.

More than 200 doctors, nurses and medical staff is available round the clock to provide complete medical care at the hospital.

Additionally 50 beds have been set up exclusively to take care of the hooch tragedy affected.