Late Cho Ramasamy’s wife Soundara passes away at 84, funeral today

CHENNAI: Soundara Ramaswamy, wife of the late Thuglak editor Cho Ramaswamy passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Soundara, the wife of senior political satirist Srinivasa Iyer Ramaswamy, popularly known as Cho Ramaswamy died in Chennai, following age-related ailments. After Cho Ramaswamy’s demise in 2016, Soundara was survived by her son Rajvakshan alias Sriram and daughter Sindhu.

Her funeral has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 21. Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP state president K Annamalai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, VK Sasikala and other notable personalities paid rich tributes to Soundara Ramaswamy.

“I was deeply saddened and pained to hear the sad news that veteran journalist late Cho Ramaswamy’s wife Soundara’s demise. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Soundara Ramaswamy," Stalin said in a statement. Recalling her days with Cho Ramaswamy and Soundara Ramaswamy, VK Sasikala said, “I pray to the almighty that her soul may rest in the shade of god.”

