Last year’s top district Ariyalur disappoints; Sivaganga regains 2nd spot

Several districts that ranked among the top performers last year recorded a decline this year. Tirupur dropped from third to 11th place, Coimbatore from fourth to 13th, Perambalur from eighth to 23rd, Cuddalore from 10th to 19th, Nagapattinam from 11th to 24th, and Dharmapuri from 17th to 30th.

Villupuram, which was placed 18th last year, slipped to the last position this year.

At the same time, several districts improved their rankings. Kanniyakumari moved from fifth to third place, Tirunelveli from 16th to fourth, Tiruchy from 12th to fifth, Thoothukudi from ninth to sixth, Thanjavur from 13th to seventh, and Tenkasi from 22nd to eighth.