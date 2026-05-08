Last year’s top district Ariyalur disappoints; Sivaganga regains 2nd spot

CHENNAI: Ariyalur district, which topped Tamil Nadu in the Class 12 public examination results last year, has slipped sharply to the 33rd position this year in the district-wise pass percentage rankings released on Thursday.
Several districts that ranked among the top performers last year recorded a decline this year. Tirupur dropped from third to 11th place, Coimbatore from fourth to 13th, Perambalur from eighth to 23rd, Cuddalore from 10th to 19th, Nagapattinam from 11th to 24th, and Dharmapuri from 17th to 30th.
Villupuram, which was placed 18th last year, slipped to the last position this year.
At the same time, several districts improved their rankings. Kanniyakumari moved from fifth to third place, Tirunelveli from 16th to fourth, Tiruchy from 12th to fifth, Thoothukudi from ninth to sixth, Thanjavur from 13th to seventh, and Tenkasi from 22nd to eighth.
Karur registered one of the biggest improvements, moving from 30th place last year to 15th this year.
Virudhunagar district, which secured ninth place in Tamil Nadu in the Class 12 public examination pass percentage rankings, will analyse the reasons for the decline and work towards improving performance in the current academic year, the District Chief Educational Officer, Aravindan, said. Last year, the district was in 7th position.
Meanwhile, Sivaganga district secured second place recording an overall pass percentage of 98.05. The district had secured second place at the State level in the 2023-24 academic year before slipping to sixth place last year. It has now regained the second position.
Chief Educational Officer Baladhandayuthapani stated that 77 schools in the district recorded 100 per cent results. These included 19 government schools, one Adi Dravidar Welfare school, eight aided schools, 11 partially aided schools and 37 matriculation schools.
A student of Sambavika Higher Secondary School in the district secured the third rank at the State level in the Class 12 public examination results announced on Thursday.
School student Akshaya scored 596 out of 600 marks to secure the State third rank. Her subject-wise marks were: Tamil – 98, English – 99, Economics – 100, Commerce – 100, Computer Applications – 100, and Accountancy – 99.
The school said all 213 students who appeared for the examination this year passed.
Kanniyakumari district secured third place with a pass percentage of 97.63, prompting Collector Alagu Meena to personally congratulate education department officials on Thursday.
The Collector visited the Chief Educational Officer Prince Arokkiyaraj’s office in Nagercoil and congratulated him and other officials and staff members. She also distributed sweets and presented a bouquet to the CEO.
She also congratulated students, teachers, headmasters, education officials and parents for the achievement.
Meanwhile, Tiruchy revenue district moved to rank 5 in state with 97.50 percent this year while the district secured third rank among the Government Schools across the state with 96.55 percent and as many as 105 schools out of a total of 288 school, secured 100 pass percentage in the results were out on Friday.
“With the dedicated work by the teachers and the sincere efforts put in by the students, the district which was in the 12th rank during the previous year, secured 5th rank across the state, this year,” said the CEO Krishnapriya.