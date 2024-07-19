Last date to apply for TNPSC Group-II and Group-IIA exam today; check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued a notification stating that the last date to apply for the Group-2 and Group-2A exam is today, July 19, 2024.

The TNPSC Group 2 and 2A (combined) Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on September 14.

Interested candidates can apply for 2,327 posts via www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC informed candidates who have already applied for the exam that the window to make corrections to their online applications is July 24 to July 26.

Changes will not be allowed in the applications after the deadline.