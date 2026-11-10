Last date to apply for January 2027 session at CSIR ends November 10

CHENNAI: The Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), in association with the CSIR structural engineering research centre Taramani Chennai, has announced that Tuesday is the last date for submitting PhD and dual degree applications.
Interested candidates who have not yet applied have been asked to submit their applications through the AcSIR admission portal by Tuesday.
The programmes include PhD in engineering and the integrated dual degree programme that combines MTech and PhD in engineering, with research opportunities in structural engineering. The research areas include structural monitoring, earthquake and disaster resilient structures, bridge engineering, and life extension, concrete, steel and composite materials, computational mechanics, artificial intelligence and digital twins.
Students admitted to CSIR-SERC will have access to advanced research infrastructure, including large scale structural testing laboratories, advanced sensors, data acquisition systems and high performance computing facilities. They will have opportunities to work with scientists and collaborate with organisations in the railway, highways, Metro, power, nuclear and defence sectors.
Opportunities for fellowship including CSIR, UGC-JRF and other national fellowships will be offered, Admissions will be based on AcSIR eligibility and selection norms.
Apply online at www.acsir.res.in/admissions. For more details, visit www.serc.res.in