Laptop scheme: First phase targeting 10 L students almost over

CHENNAI: The target of providing free laptops to ten lakh college students across the State is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks, as the Tamil Nadu government has distributed the computer systems to more than 9.37 lakh beneficiaries. In addition, the state government has also launched the laptop scheme-related grievances portal so that all the students will benefit.
To bridge the digital divide, enhance learning outcomes and equip students with the tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven global economy, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has announced a scheme -- "Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil" (The world is in your hands) -- in the financial year 2025–26 budget to distribute high-tech devices to college students.
Accordingly, the scheme aims to distribute laptop computers to 20 lakh students in arts, science, engineering, agriculture and medical colleges over two years.
Pointing out that during the first phase, the scheme will be providing laptop computers to ten lakh college students for Rs 2,172 crore, a senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said, "So far about 9.4 lakh students have benefited from this initiative".
Claiming that the target to cover ten lakh students, who will be getting laptop computers, is expected to be completed this March itself, he said that "the second phase of programme is expected to start between third week of March and first week of April, 2026".
Though the official maintained that the distribution of laptops can continue because it is an ongoing project launched well before the election schedule announcement.
"The second phase of laptops can be disbursed to the students, provided they must be handed over by government authorities concerned, including college principals and district officials, rather than ministers or political candidates or representatives".
However, sources from the Election Commission here said that the second-phase laptop computer distributions would require prior approval from the Election Commission of India once the model code of conduct is announced.
The Higher Education official further said that in the first phase of the laptop scheme-related grievances portal, only final year and pre-final year students are eligible. "Students from other years will be considered in subsequent phases", he added.