Laptop scheme: First phase targeting 10 L students almost over

To bridge the digital divide, enhance learning outcomes and equip students with the tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven global economy, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has announced a scheme -- "Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil" (The world is in your hands) -- in the financial year 2025–26 budget to distribute high-tech devices to college students.

Accordingly, the scheme aims to distribute laptop computers to 20 lakh students in arts, science, engineering, agriculture and medical colleges over two years.