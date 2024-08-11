'Lapses prevail': AIADMK gets MHC’s nod to protest against civic body

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK, which has been crying foul over the alleged substandard civic administration in the capital city has got a shot in its arm with the Madras High Court permitting it to go ahead with its protest seeking better roads and drains in Chennai. The court even opined that administration lapse prevails across the city.

The petitioner, AIADMK functionary A Ganesan from New Washermenpet, submitted before Justice G Jayachandran that several wards in north Chennai lacked proper roads and water connections, and municipal administration remained silent without any action to cater for the needs of the general public. Hence, to attract the State’s attention and condemn the inefficiency of the administration a protest was scheduled at T.H. Road, A.E. Koil Junction, Chennai. However, the police denied permission for the protest, the petitioner rued. He also assured that the protest would be held on a public holiday for half an hour and would not cause any disturbance to the public.

Government advocate KMD Muhilan submitted that the petitioner was seeking permission at a place earmarked for public meetings, and hence permission was declined. If the petitioner opts for some other place, the request will be considered.

After the submission, the judge allowed the petitioner to hold the protest at the earmarked place on August 11 between 8 am and 10 am for half an hour without disturbing the general public and vehicular traffic.

"The protest will highlight the negligence of the local body and the increase in property tax and professional tax," said senior AIADMK councillor K Karthik of Tiruvottriyur zone. The indirect tax hikes, including professional, sewage and electricity charges, had impacted the public and their livelihood. "The DMK regime is a failure in maintaining the infrastructure facilities, especially roads and stormwater drains, in north Chennai. The protest will sensitise the Chennai Corporation on its shortcomings," the councillor added.