Lapses cost Tangedco Rs 9,500 crore, finds CAG audit of utility

Coal shortages and purchase of coal at higher prices resulted in additional expenditure of more than Rs 3,900 crore. Tangedco’s failure to adopt the variable-price method for imported coal, instead of the firm-price method, cost another Rs 1,200 crore.

Listing out the lapses, it said despite contractual provisions to claim compensation for coal shortages, Tangedco neither calculated shortages nor claimed compensation from contractors for 2001-24. Also, testing was not done or results were unavailable for 17.55 lakh tonnes of coal.

The audit said acceptance of lower-grade coal forced Tangedco to use additional quantities, causing avoidable expenditure of around Rs 1,500 crore. It also incurred around Rs 250 crore due to pre-berth delays in time charters and made excess idle-freight payments because of deficiencies in the Fuel Supply Agreement.

The CAG noted that a previous audit covering coal management for the five years ending 2018-19 had highlighted similar deficiencies, but most issues continued to persist.