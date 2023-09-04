Begin typing your search...
Lankan woman holding Indian passport held before boarding flight to Colombo
MADURAI: Umavathi, a Sri Lankan woman, who held an Indian passport, was arrested at Madurai airport on Saturday, while she was on her way to board a Colombo bound flight, sources said.
The Immigration authorities while checking doubted the passenger when she spoke Tamil in Sri Lankan dialect. After inquiring, the authorities found that she had married a man from Pudur, Madurai in 2015.
Apart from her original Sri Lankan passport, she used her marriage certificate to obtain an Aadhaar card, PAN card and a driving license in India. She also availed the Indian passport without legally having the citizenship.
The authorities then handed over the woman to Avaniyapuram police, who filed a case under The Passports Act.
