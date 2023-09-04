Lankan woman holding Indian passport held before boarding flight to Colombo

Begin typing your search...

The Immigration authorities while checking doubted the passenger when she spoke Tamil in Sri Lankan dialect.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Sep 2023 3:35 AM GMT
MADURAI: Umavathi, a Sri Lankan woman, who held an Indian passport, was arrested at Madurai airport on Saturday, while she was on her way to board a Colombo bound flight, sources said.

The Immigration authorities while checking doubted the passenger when she spoke Tamil in Sri Lankan dialect. After inquiring, the authorities found that she had married a man from Pudur, Madurai in 2015.

Apart from her original Sri Lankan passport, she used her marriage certificate to obtain an Aadhaar card, PAN card and a driving license in India. She also availed the Indian passport without legally having the citizenship.

The authorities then handed over the woman to Avaniyapuram police, who filed a case under The Passports Act.

