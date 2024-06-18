Lankan navy arrests four Tamil Nadu fishermen for crossing maritime boundary

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested four fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries and fishing near Neduntheevu area.

The apprehended fishermen who hail from Ramanathapuram district were detained along with their boats.

They are currently held at a Sri Lankan naval base for further investigation.

The Sri Lankan Navy regularly arrests Tamil Nadu fishermen who are found fishing near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL).

The fishermen typically venture into the deep sea for fishing as they seek a bountiful catch before the close of the fishing season.