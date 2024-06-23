Lankan Navy arrests 18 Rameshwaram fishermen near Neduntheevu, seizes three boats

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen from Tamil Nadu near Neduntheevu (Delft Island) for crossing the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in their territorial waters, according to Daily Thanthi.

The Lankan Navy has taken the fishermen to the Kankesanthurai Naval Camp for investigation. Their three boats have been confiscated.

All the 18 people arrested are from Rameswaram.

The incident has left the Tamil Nadu fishermen deeply concerned due to the rise in the number of arrests of fishermen crossing borders for their livelihood.

With this, the total number of such arrests have gone up to more than 180 this year.

The majority of these incidents happen in the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka’s northern tip, which is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Sri Lanka Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats for illegally entering Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.

(With PTI inputs)