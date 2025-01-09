Lankan Navy arrests 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were engaged in fishing activities off the coast of Nagapattinam.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen were apprehended for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy seized a fishing boat from the detained crew. The arrested fishermen, who were initially detained near Karaikal, have been transferred to the Sri Lankan Navy's Kankesanthurai camp for further questioning and investigation, the report added.