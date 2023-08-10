Lankan fishers rescued, brought to Vedaranyam

TIRUCHY: Coastal Security Group team apprehended three Sri Lankan fishermen who were drifting towards Indian Coast line after the engine of their boat sustained a technical snag and they were brought to Vedaranyam shore on Wednesday.

It is said, while the fishermen from Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam were fishing at four nautical miles off Arukattu Thurai in Vedaranyam found three fishermen from Sri Lankan in a country boat stranded after their engine sustained a technical snag. Soon the Indian fishermen passed on the information to the Coastal Security Group in Vedaranyam.

Based on the information, a team of Coastal Security Group reached the spot and rescued the three Sri Lankan fishermen and took them along with their boat to the Vedaranyam shore.

Upon interrogation, the three fishermen were identified as A Srikanthan (37), S Sivakumar (25) and P Regan (40) all from Jaffna.

The police said that they ventured for fishing from Eluvai village in Jaffna on August 6 at around 9 am and the engine had a technical snag at around 2 pm and so they had anchored their boat. However, they drifted towards the Indian coastline due to the heavy wind flow. Further investigations are on.