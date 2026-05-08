Lanka court extends custody of 12 fishers

The fishermen, who had ventured into sea from Southwadi fishing harbour in Pamban on February 24, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The 12 fishermen, who are lodged in a Sri Lankan prison, were produced before the Vellikada court on Wednesday. The judge ordered extension of their custody. Following the hearing, the fishermen were taken back to prison.