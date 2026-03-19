Land usurpation case: AIADMK cadre creates ruckus during arrest bid

Sheik Sirajudeen, a resident of Thanjavur, who was running a business in Singapore, had several properties worth crores of rupees in Thanjavur, Chennai and various other places across the State. As Sirajudeen died after a brief illness in 2015, his wife, Mohammada Begum (76), was taking care of the properties.

Recently, Mohammada Begum wanted to sell a piece of land at Sirajpur Nagar in Thanjavur and gave the power of attorney to one Senthil, the Thanjavur district president of Jayalalithaa Peravai, an affiliate wing of the AIADMK.