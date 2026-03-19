Land usurpation case: AIADMK cadre creates ruckus during arrest bid

TIRUCHY: An AIADMK functionary who had reportedly usurped the property of a senior citizen had created a ruckus after consuming a high dosage of sedative pills when the police went to his house to arrest him in relation to the case in Thanjavur on Wednesday.
Sheik Sirajudeen, a resident of Thanjavur, who was running a business in Singapore, had several properties worth crores of rupees in Thanjavur, Chennai and various other places across the State. As Sirajudeen died after a brief illness in 2015, his wife, Mohammada Begum (76), was taking care of the properties.
Recently, Mohammada Begum wanted to sell a piece of land at Sirajpur Nagar in Thanjavur and gave the power of attorney to one Senthil, the Thanjavur district president of Jayalalithaa Peravai, an affiliate wing of the AIADMK.
In such a backdrop, Mohammada Begum lodged a complaint against Senthil with the Thanjavur Crime Branch police in 2025, charging that he had usurped her property worth Rs 800 crore with fake documents. The police registered a case against Senthil and 11 others, but all the accused had obtained anticipatory bail.
On March 16, when Mohammada Begum came to the registrar's office in Thanjavur, Senthil had reportedly waylaid her and threatened her.
Based on her complaint with Thanjavur Tamil University Police, the police registered a case and went to Senthil’s house in the early hours of Wednesday. However, Senthil did not open the doors and created a ruckus. He had reportedly consumed sedative pills and claimed that the police had registered a false case against him. On hearing the noise, the neighbours of Senthil and his supporters gathered in front of the house. Eventually, the police left without arresting him.