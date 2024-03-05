Land surveyors stage protest against attack on fellow staff in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The Land Surveyors Association staged a sit-in protest demanding action against the persons who had reportedly assaulted a woman surveyor in Thanjavur on Monday. Bhavya (24), a Pattukkottai resident, has been working as a surveyor, and on March 2, was surveying the land owned by Jothi of Cholagankudikadu. While Bhavya was involved in her work, Jothi’s brother Muruganandam, his wife Selvakumari, and her husband Subash were video recording the process.

Bhavya asked them not to do so. But Muruganandam had reportedly used abusive words and threatened her with dire consequences and also reportedly attacked Bhavya and the VAO Mariammal, who attempted to protect Bhavya. Subsequently, Bhavya complained to Mathukur police who registered a case.

On Monday, the members of the Surveyors Association staged a sit-in protest in the Thanjavur Collectorate demanding to arrest and detain Muruganandam under the Goondas Act. They also demanded action against the police inspector who had attempted to pacify the affected person without initiating any action.