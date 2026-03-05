Land revenue records to be issued soon, says Tiruchy Collector

TIRUCHY: The district administration will ensure the farmers get the adangal certificate, a land revenue record, soon, facilitating a smooth procurement process, assured the Tiruchy District Collector here on Wednesday.
After the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting, District Collector V Saravanan, officials and farmers maintained one-minute silence in honour of the late CPI veteran leader R Nallakannu.
After this, farmers submitted their demands, including mandating MSP of Rs 2,400/quintal of maize for traders. “The District Collector should recommend to the government to ensure the MSP announced for maize has been followed and initiate steps for the crop insurance,” said R Raja Chidambaram, State Secretary Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.
While Ayilai Siva Sooriyan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, appealed for the on-time distribution of adangal certificates as the samba harvest was at its peak and the procurement had started to pick up.
“Since the strike by the Revenue department has affected the distribution of certificates, the Collector can take the effort to resolve the issue,” he added.
Collector Saravanan said that the demands about MSP and the crop insurance would be brought to the notice of the Union government.
“Steps are being initiated for issuing adangal certificates despite the ongoing protest by the Revenue department. Talks are under way to put an end to the protest by the revenue department,” he added.