Land revenue records to be issued soon, says Tiruchy Collector

After the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting, District Collector V Saravanan, officials and farmers maintained one-minute silence in honour of the late CPI veteran leader R Nallakannu.

After this, farmers submitted their demands, including mandating MSP of Rs 2,400/quintal of maize for traders. “The District Collector should recommend to the government to ensure the MSP announced for maize has been followed and initiate steps for the crop insurance,” said R Raja Chidambaram, State Secretary Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.