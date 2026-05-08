Land issues: 3 vehicles torched in Toda tribal village near Ooty

OOTY: Three vehicles were allegedly set on fire in a Toda tribal village near Ooty following a dispute linked to land issues and village customs. Police arrested a man from the same village, and further investigation is under way.
According to police, the incident took place at the Thavittumedu Mandu village near Ooty, where more than 20 Toda tribal families reside. Vehicles parked in the village were found burning one after another around midnight on Thursday.
Villagers guarding nearby agricultural fields noticed the fire and alerted residents. People rushed out and attempted to douse the flames, but the vehicles were completely gutted.
Based on a complaint filed by villagers, Pykara police conducted an inquiry. Investigation revealed that Vaniyarasu Kuttan, a resident of the same village, allegedly set fire to the vehicles following disputes with villagers over land and traditional cultural practices, police said.
Police arrested the accused and are continuing the investigation.
Members of the Toda tribal community said they feared the fire could spread to nearby houses and a temple in the village. However, no casualties were reported, and the temple escaped damage. They demanded strict legal action against the accused.
Toda tribal communities living in settlements known as ‘mandu’ in the Nilgiris region mainly depend on agriculture and buffalo rearing for livelihood. Due to a lack of transport facilities in remote areas, residents largely use personal vehicles for farming and travel needs.