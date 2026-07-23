Land grab: Woman attempts self-immolation at Pattukkottai sub-registrar office over inaction

N Nithya (42), a resident of Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, came to the Pattukkottai Registrar Office with kerosene and suddenly poured it on herself and attempted to light herself ablaze. Alarmed police personnel ran to her rescue; snatched away the matchbox and kerosene can and took her to the police station.

Upon inquiry, Nithya said that her father Panneerselvam possessed 9,500 sq ft of land in the locality, which was given to one Rajendran through a power of attorney in 2009, and later, the power of attorney was cancelled.

However, despite the power of attorney being cancelled, Rajendran registered the particular land to his wife Ananda Jothi while the officials reportedly assisted Rajendran for the registration of the land, she claimed.

In such a backdrop, Nithya had approached the registrar's office appealing to cancel the registration. She also approached the court; however, the officials reportedly ignored her pleas despite a series of attempts.

Frustrated, Nithya came to the Pattukkottai Sub-Registrar Office on Wednesday with a can of kerosene and attempted self-immolation, condemning inaction by the officials. The police rushed her to the Pattukottai GH for treatment. A case was registered, and investigations are on.