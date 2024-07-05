Land grab case: CB-CID raids Ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar's close aide's houses in Karur

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police on Friday raided Ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar's close aides houses at Karur.

According to a Malai Malar report, CB-CID police also raided the houses of MR Vijayabaskar's supporters, including a petrol bunk employee’s house at Manalmedu and the house of Selvaraj in Velayuthampalayam.

The CB-CID has launched a manhunt for former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar after the Karur sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on June 27.

The former transport minister who is absconding has been on the police radar in connection with a Rs 100 crore land grab case.

The chief complainant Prakash, a businessman from Karur, had lodged a complaint on May 11 and named the ex-minister in it claiming that he along with seven others had encroached and grabbed a property spanning over 22 acres of land to the tune of Rs 100 crores using counterfeit documents.

Similarly, Mohamed Abdul Kader, a sub-registrar of Melakarur, had also lodged a complaint of fraudulent property registration using fake documents in relation to Prakash's petition and claimed that he was receiving threats in connection with it.

The Karur Town Police then registered a case this month against the seven persons under 8 different sections and initiated an investigation.

Following this, the ex-state transport minister had applied for anticipatory bail on June 12 which was rejected by the Karur District Principal Sessions Court.

The CB-CID has now intensified its search for the former minister who is said to have fled to North India fearing arrest, according to reports.