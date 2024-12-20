Land deal: Srirangam woman cheated Rs 46 lakh by broker

TIRUCHY: A land broker who promised a woman to purchase land in Srirangam, cheated her of Rs 46 lakh and the police are searching for him.

Dhanalakshmi (51) of Ammayappanagar near Vayalur in Tiruchy was looking to purchase land.

A land broker Kannadasan of Kondayampettttai in Thiruvanaikovil contacted her and promised to buy her a piece of land at Srirangam.

He had also shown the land and believing Dhanalaksmi handed over a sum of Rs 46 lakh. Kannadasan promised to register the land in her name soon.

However, he disappeared after pocketing the money.

She complained with the Srirangam police on Wednesday. Police have registered a case.