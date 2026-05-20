Land acquisition for Tiruchy airport runway expansion over, says MP Durai Vaiko

The parliamentarian also notified that the ongoing rail overbridge near the LA Cinemas Maris theatre would be completed by September, against the target of August, due to administrative delay. He also noted that the Aristo junction overbridge would also be completed by the end of June, and both bridges would reduce traffic congestion in Tiruchy city.

Durai Vaiko also noted that the extension of the Tirupati-Guntur train up to Tiruchy, based on his appeal for the Tiruchy-Tirupati daytime express with the Railways Minister, would greatly benefit the passengers.