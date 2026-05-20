Land acquisition for Tiruchy airport runway expansion over, says MP Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: The land acquisition for the runway expansion for Tiruchy international airport has been completed, and a project report worth Rs 350 crore has been sent to the Airports Authority of India for approval, announced Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko, who is also the Tiruchy Airport Advisory Committee chairman.
The parliamentarian also notified that the ongoing rail overbridge near the LA Cinemas Maris theatre would be completed by September, against the target of August, due to administrative delay. He also noted that the Aristo junction overbridge would also be completed by the end of June, and both bridges would reduce traffic congestion in Tiruchy city.
Durai Vaiko also noted that the extension of the Tirupati-Guntur train up to Tiruchy, based on his appeal for the Tiruchy-Tirupati daytime express with the Railways Minister, would greatly benefit the passengers.
The MP also added that the land acquisition for the runway expansion, which was pending for years, had been completed now and a project report worth Rs 350 crore has been prepared and sent to the AAI for approval.
"We have not received any communication about the fund allocation, but hope the union government sanctions the fund soon so that the expansion works would commence," Durai Vaiko said.
Durai Vaiko said that the fuel price hike has an impact on the prices of essential commodities, and the Union government should have initiated preventive steps well in advance.