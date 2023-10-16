'Land acquisition for launchpad at Kulasekarapattinam almost complete'

CHENNAI: Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath on Monday said that they were in the process of obtaining various clearance for the upcoming second launchpad in around 2,000 acres of land at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district.

"The land acquisition is almost completed. Now, we are going for various clearances for connectivity, electricity and construction activities for the launchpad, which will be completed in the next two years, "said the ISRO chairman after calling on the CM at the Secretariat to thank him for the Tamil Nadu government's support for the launchpad at Kulasekarapattinam. On the occasion, Somanath presented a model of Chandrayan-3 to the CM for his support for the space programme and honouring the ISRO scientists, who were part of the programme.

There were so many requirements to complete the construction of the launchpad, he said, adding, "So, we have requested support from the Chief Minister (M K Stalin), who has already been extending support to the space programmes."

"We are also happy that the TN government is creating an industrial park near the new launch complex. It will help the sector and its growth, " he said and added the second launchpad, which would be an exclusive launchpad for small satellites, would add advantage to ISRO's space programme.

The state has been progressing well in terms of support industries and manufacturing activities in both space and defence. In particular, the industries were coming up in the industrial corridor and cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy. It would aid the space programme, he further said.