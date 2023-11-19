Lakhs witness 'Soorasamharam' event at Tiruchendur temple

THOOTHUKUDI: Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad witnessed the divine ‘Soorasamharam’ (slaying of demons) event at the ancient Lord Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, here on Saturday evening.

The decorated idol of Lord Jayanthinadhar (Murugan) was taken in a procession, amid religious fervour, from the temple to the adjoining seashore, where the Lord annihilated the demons Gajamugasuran, Singamugasuran and Soorapadman with his lance, as per the myth.

Special poojas and Deeparadhana were performed to the presiding deity on the occasion.

The temple corridors were opened for devotees at 1 am followed by the ‘Viswaroopa Dharisanam’ event. The ‘Udhayamarthanda Abhishekam’ was performed at 02.00 hours and the ‘Uchikaala Abhishekam’ at 9 am.

After witnessing the Soorasamharam event, devotees took a holy dip in the sea. The event is celebrated on the sixth day of the auspicious “Skanda Sashti” festival.

Though Soorasamharam is enacted in all the historic temples dedicated to Lord Murugan across the state during the Tamil month of Karthigai - it holds special significance at Lord Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur, the second of the six holy abodes of the lord.