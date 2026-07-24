Lakhoni appointed land admin commissioner

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary to the Government and Senior IAS officer Rajesh Lakhoni, who recently returned to the Tamil Nadu cadre after completing his Central deputation, has been appointed as the Commissioner for Land Administration (CLA).
An order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Friday (July 24) said Lakhoni has been posted as the Commissioner for Land Administration, a post that fell vacant following the transfer of R Gajalakshmi.
In another key posting, A Sivagnanam, who served as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer during the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Disaster Management.