Laddu Pavangal video: TN BJP drops complaint against Parithabangal YouTubers

CHENNAI: Accepting the apologies that Parithabangal team tendered to Tamil Nadu BJP convener H Raja for the controversial ‘Laddu Pavangal’ video on Saturday, a Saffron party functionary said he would withdraw the police complaint against the popular YouTubers.

On Saturday, Gopi and Sudhakar, the leading men behind the popular YouTube channel reportedly spoke to Raja. Accepting their apology, the Tamil Nadu BJP unit has decided to withdraw its complaint against them sent to Andhra Pradesh police chief.

“Gopi and Sudhakar, owners of Parithabangal YouTube channel, have spoken to Tamil Nadu BJP convener H Raja, and offered their sincere apologies for creating the derogatory video about Lord Venkateswara Swamy Prasadam. Therefore, I have decided to drop my complaint against the YouTube channel,” said Amar Prasad Reddy, the complainant in the case, in a social media post.

In a complaint, Reddy, the State president of BJP’s sports and skill development cell, urged the Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to take immediate cognisance of the numerous derogatory and inflammatory remarks made against Hindu faith and its practices in the Parithabangal channel's ‘Laddu Pavangal’ video under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"One statement that Tirupati Laddu with beef and fish oil will taste superb is not only offensive but also undermines the religious significance of this sacred offering," the complaint read.

"Swift action is essential to prevent further provocation and to uphold the rights of individuals to practise their faith without fear of ridicule. I urge the AP Police to register an FIR against Parithabangal YouTube channel (owned by Gopi and Sudhakar) for their offensive video," Reddy said in his complaint.

Even though the channel took down the video after it triggered a controversy, the video insulted the sentiments of Hindus and also attempted to spread enmity among communities and instigate potential law and order issues, he added.