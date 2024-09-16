Lack of solidarity, inclusive infra harsh reality in TN institutions, say Educators with disability

CHENNAI: Last week, a video of a self-proclaimed spiritual speaker arguing with a blind teacher of a city-based government school created a stir among the public, and rightly so. But, what was also evident in the video was the lack of solidarity and support to the teacher from his own staff at the school.

Teachers and professors with several disabilities in schools and colleges across the State narrate their ordeal of navigating in a non-inclusive ecosystem.

Speaking to DT Next, a disabled woman teacher of a school in a southern district, said, “I’ve been a teacher for over 20 years. In all this time, I can assure you that teachers with disabilities – in both schools and colleges – do not receive support from fellow teachers and the department.”

She added that their presence was rarely acknowledged and even their efforts and achievements were often undermined in the school premises. “A school teacher with a disability in one of the central districts received the Best Teacher award a few years back. Neither a higher official nor fellow teachers of the school congratulated the winner. Sometimes, we’re seen as mere props to keep students engaged while the perception is that ‘actual teaching’ is done by able-bodied teachers,” she rued.

A professor with disability at a government arts college pointed out the lack of inclusive infrastructure for disabled teachers. “There are no disabled-friendly toilets, lifts, stairs, ramps or even classrooms for us to work independently in institutions. I cannot use the toilet at the government college I’m working at. I spend close to eight hours daily at the college. And when I have my periods, the ordeal is indescribable,” she lamented.

Subsequently, a disabled professor of a Chennai-based popular college threw light on the poor infrastructure for disabled teachers in educational institutions.

“Not this well-known city college, the condition is the same at all education buildings. There is no lift in many buildings. How can a disabled person navigate these premises, especially considering that my classes are scheduled on top floors most of the time? In such a situation, I’m forced to call students to the ground floor to take the class,” he said.

Like him, several other disabled professors in the city expressed their dissatisfaction of academia being non-inclusive for folks with disabilities. “When the academia is non-inclusive in all aspects, including lack of solidarity, education does not liberate us,” noted another disabled professor in the city.