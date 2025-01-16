Lack of separate policies to promote wind, solar energy pushing TN behind: Expert

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu was a leading state in the installed renewable power capacity in the country until 2017 but has been pushed to third position behind Rajasthan and Gujarat with the RE generators pointing to the lack of separate policies to promote the solar and wind power generation in the State.

The State is a pioneer in wind power generation with an installed capacity of 11,409 MW has lost its number one position to Gujarat (12,473 MW) in 2023, While it ranked third in the country in the solar generation installed capacity of 9,518 MW behind Rajasthan (26,489 MW) and Gujarat (16,795 MW).

The decline in the renewable energy capacity in Tamil Nadu is attributed to the lack of the state’s focus on promoting wind and solar through separate policies. Dr K Venkatachalam, CEO of the Renewable Energy Producers Association said that the Telangana government has released its Clean and Green Energy Policy for the next 10 years with a target capacity of 66,000 MW by 2034-35 including an interim target of 49,100 MW by 2029-30.

“In Tamil Nadu, we do not have either a solar energy policy or wind energy policy, where the state has all potentials. The State has the highest potential for both wind and solar energy promotion. Due to a lack of vision and policy support, it is continuously trailing,” he said.

Even the present capacity installed is due to the initiatives of individual enterprising companies which wanted to move to green energy for their power needs to fight against greenhouse gas emissions to control global warming, he said. Pointing to the lack of support from the utility -- Tangedco, he said that this is how the state lost its position during all these years when other States were steadily leading in their installed capacities.

A senior official of TN Green Energy Corporation Ltd said that the state government has released three policies -- small hydro, pumped storage projects and repowering policies to promote renewable energy installation and ensure grid stability.