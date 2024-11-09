Labour minister reviews free housing scheme for construction workers

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour and Skill Development C Ganesan on Friday held a review meeting with the officials of the department to review the schemes implemented by the department and the TN Construction Workers Welfare Boards.

He reviewed the implementation of a free housing scheme for the registered members of the welfare board. He instructed the officials to ensure that more construction workers benefit from the housing scheme in every district.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Labour Atul Anand and secretary of the department K Veera Raghav Rao were also present.