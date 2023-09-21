Labour Min directs officials to take concrete measures to free TN from child labour

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan on Thursday emphasised on eradication of child labour and instructed the officials to work hard to achieve it.

"There should be no child labour in the state," the minister said while chairing a review meeting with the officials of the department in Chennai.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Labour department Kumar Jayant, Commissioner of Labour Atul Anand and senior officials of the department attended the meeting.

He instructed the officials to expedite pending registration, renewal of the membership of the welfare boards, extending marriage assistance, and death assistance.

The minister instructed the officials to complete the pending claims in 30 days and also to ensure that the government's welfare schemes benefits are reaching the workers on time.

He also asked the officials to expeditiously complete quasi judicial cases under various laws such as the Industrial Disputes Act 1947, Tamil Nadu Shop and Establishments Act 1947 and Minimum Wages Act 1948.

He also directed the officials to look into the grievances of the plantation workers and asked the officials to ensure their rights, besides extending proper medical facilities to the workforce.

"Enforcement actions should be taken in order to protect the welfare of the workers under various labour laws," he said and noted that the officials should maintain a good relationship between the management and the trade unions to support the economic development of the state, which is the most labour intensive state in the country.