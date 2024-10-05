Lab, science park inaugurated at BIS in Tharamani CIT campus

CHENNAI: An advanced Southern Regional Laboratory (SRL) and BIS Science Park were inaugurated at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the CIT campus in Tharamani on Friday.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food - Public Distribution, inaugurated the buildings.

The Southern Regional Laboratory boasts enhanced facilities for the five testing sections of the lab including chemical, electrical, microbiological, mechanical, and a referral assay lab. These sections are equipped with the best available facilities, featuring analytical instruments designed to ensure the highest quality and safety standards for consumer products.

Director General Pramod Kumar emphasised the laboratory’s role in ensuring safety for consumers across the nation. The advanced equipment in the laboratory will facilitate comprehensive testing of essential everyday products, such as packaged drinking water, gold and silver, household cables and wires, domestic pressure cookers, LPG cylinders and stoves, TMT bars, steel and steel products, plastic pipes, cement, etc. SRL is undergoing continuous upgradation to create test facilities for various products covered under Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Indian government in the interest of consumer safety. The science park will provide interactive exhibits and lessons on basic principles of science and technology in a healthy, open-air, and natural environment.

The models are made simpler to ensure that students explore and comprehend the concepts on their own.

BIS has carefully chosen these pieces of equipment in such a way that they demonstrate specific scientific principles and make learning fun as well.

The motive of models and equipment in the science park is to understand basic scientific concepts.