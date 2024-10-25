L Murugan slams DMK for Tamil anthem faux pas at Fort St George

CHENNAI: Hitting back at the DMK with the same Tamil anthem row that roiled Governor RN Ravi recently, the Union minister took a jibe at Deputy CM Udhayanidhi for the faux pas in singing the State anthem at the Fort St George event.

Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was wrongly sung first. Then, they sang it again, said L Murugan.

“Rendering of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was wrong even during the second time too. Altogether, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was not properly sung at the event. DD Tamil expressed regret for the wrong rendering of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at its event. I would like to remind you now about the cheap politics the Chief Minister, his deputy Udhayanidhi and the DMK members engaged in. Chief Minister Stalin who made racist remarks against Governor R N Ravi for attending the event also demanded his recall. Now, what is Chief Minister M K Stalin's response to the wrong rendering of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu in an event attended by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin?” Murugan asked.

“Will the CM and his son, who blamed the Governor for the wrong rendering of the anthem in an event attended by him, not own responsibility for the wrong rendering of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu in an event of the State government headed by them? Would it be appropriate if racist remarks are unleashed against them based on this?” he asked.

Anbumani seeks to put the issue to rest

Saying that there might be no ulterior motive behind mistakes in Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu rendition in separate events in which the Governor and Deputy Chief Minister respectively took part, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged not to politicise the issue.

He also urged the government to train a few officials in the State and central government departments working in the State to sing the state song without mistakes, through the Tamil Development Department.

"For the errors that occurred during the Chennai Doordarshan event, the management had apologised. Similarly, the department that organized the Deputy Chief Minister event should also apologise," he demanded.