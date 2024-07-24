L Murugan slams CM Stalin over 'boycott' decision of NITI Aayog meet

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Wednesday flayed Chief Minister MK Stalin for his decision to boycott the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, scheduled to be convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27.

Stalin on Tuesday had said that as Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the Union Budget, he said he will boycott the NITI Aayog meet in Delhi.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is a fake ambassador of democracy, is directly deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu by boycotting the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting where all the states put forward their grievances and get redressal," Murugan said in the national capital, adding that Stalin's decision was an "injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu."